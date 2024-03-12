Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 90.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,849 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 339.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

