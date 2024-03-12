Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

