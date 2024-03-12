Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,025 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

