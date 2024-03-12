Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 17,710 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

