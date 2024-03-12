Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

