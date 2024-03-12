Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $298.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day moving average of $384.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

