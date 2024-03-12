Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of SIL opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $861.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

