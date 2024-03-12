Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 8,247 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.