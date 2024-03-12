Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Amundi raised its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 43.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $802.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,375 shares of company stock worth $286,868 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

