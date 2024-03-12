Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

