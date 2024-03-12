Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $384.98

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.98 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.88). Billington shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.00), with a volume of 40,111 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £51.44 million, a PE ratio of 696.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

