Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $344.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $499.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

