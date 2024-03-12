BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,105 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,196 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

