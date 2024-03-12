BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after buying an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.