Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,469.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

