Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Anthony W. Boor Sells 4,955 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $366,967.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,546.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,469.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

