BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Holdings Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.06%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

