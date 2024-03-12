Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Kate Haviland Sells 12,464 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
