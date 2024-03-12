BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNR. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

