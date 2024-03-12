BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

