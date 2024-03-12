British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,969 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.