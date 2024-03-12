Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $177.13

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,696,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $182.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

