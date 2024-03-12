Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 2,897 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $60,141.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,828,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,550,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $217,544 and sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

