Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Stake Boosted by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 4.15% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter worth $1,599,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Dividend Announcement

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.