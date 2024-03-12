Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $643.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $643.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CABO opened at $467.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cable One has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

