Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

