California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

MC stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -148.39 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

