California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period.

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

