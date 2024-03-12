California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. LCI Industries's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

