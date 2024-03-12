California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Calix worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,260,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 67,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.