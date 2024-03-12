California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.18 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UAL opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.