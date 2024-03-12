California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

