California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 474,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $30,325,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.