California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,257.58 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $100.83.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

