California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Helen of Troy worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

