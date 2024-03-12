California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,233 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.11 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
