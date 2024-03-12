California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,233 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.11 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.