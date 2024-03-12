California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,830 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Flywire worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,584,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,568 shares of company stock worth $1,710,941. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

