Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after buying an additional 318,983 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

