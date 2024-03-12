Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.19 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 28,461 shares changing hands.

Carclo Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.19.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.