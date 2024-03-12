CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

