Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 963,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.95% of Carter’s worth $151,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

