Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVNA. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Carvana Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

