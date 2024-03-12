Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CWST stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.49, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

