Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $298.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

