Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1033 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 103.6% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CVE stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

