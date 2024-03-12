Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Issues Earnings Results

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

