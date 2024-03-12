Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.6 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.