Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on April 5th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.