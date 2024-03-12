Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 61.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

