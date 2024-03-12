Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 61.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
