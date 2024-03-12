Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on April 5th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.