Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on April 5th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

